Public Holiday, Carnival Day April 30th 2020 to be celebrated on Monday, December 28th 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that the Council of Ministers has agreed to celebrate the National Public Holiday known as Carnival Day, which was on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 on Monday, December 28th, 2020.

Minister Panneflek wishes all a safe and Happy Holidays. He understands that the holidays are a time of togetherness but urges all to wear a mask, stay indoors and take COVID seriously.



