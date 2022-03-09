Public meeting of Parliament about Question hour with the Prime Minister in connection with the situation in Eastern Europe. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 - 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. E.J. Doran will be present.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP S.A. Wescot-Williams directed to the Prime Minister in connection with the situation in Eastern Europe (IS/625/2021-2022 dated March 3, 2012)

