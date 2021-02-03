Public meeting of Parliament concerning several draft national ordinances to be reconvened on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on, February 3, 2021.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 will be reconvened on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 09.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

3. Ontwerp tijdelijke landsverordening aanpassing arbeidsvoorwaarden politieke gezagdragers (Zittingsjaar 2020- 021-141) (IS/303/2020-2021 d.d. 18 januari 2021)

Temporary National Ordinance on the amendment of the employment conditions of political authorities (Parliamentary Year ...



