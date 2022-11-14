Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice on Deputy Board Member of the General Audit Chamber and National Ordinance Budget amendment 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 15, 2022.

The Public meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022, but was postponed, will now take place on Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/819/2021- 2022 dated April 20, 2022)

3. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/037/2022- 2023 dated September 23, 2022)

4. Ontwerp van Landsverordening ...



...



