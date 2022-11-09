Public meeting of Parliament regarding advice on Deputy Board Member of the General Audit Chamber and National Ordinance Budget amendment 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 10, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/819/2021- 2022 dated April 20, 2022)

3. Advice fulfillment position substitute member General Audit Chamber (IS/037/2022- 2023 dated September 23, 2022)

4. Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening begroting 2022 (Landsverordening begrotingswijziging 2022) (Zittingsjaar 2022-2023-164) (IS/104/2022-2023 ...



