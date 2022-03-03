Public meeting of Parliament regarding changes to the composition of Permanent Ad hoc Committees of the Parliament of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 12.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Advice regarding changes to the composition of Permanent Ad hoc Committees of the Parliament of Sint Maarten

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

