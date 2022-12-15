Public meeting of Parliament regarding discussion of the general reconstruction of PJIA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on December 16, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion of the general reconstruction of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) IS/188/ 2022-2023, dated November 14 November 2022.

MP Christophe T. Emmanuel, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, and Raeyhon A. Peterson requested this Meeting.

Members of the public are invited to ...



...



