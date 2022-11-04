Public meeting of Parliament regarding draft national ordinance standardizing top incomes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on November 7, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake de normering van bezoldigingen van topfunctionarissen in de publieke en semipublieke sector (Landsverordening normering topinkomens) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-160) (IS/1122/2021-2022 d.d. 6 juli 2022)

Draft national ordinance containing rules regarding the standardization of salaries of top officials in the public and semi-public sector (national ordinance standardizing top incomes) (Parliamentary Year 2021-2022-160) (IS/1122/2021-2022 dated July 6, 2022)



