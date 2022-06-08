Public meeting of Parliament regarding several National Ordinances, proposal by Party for Progress on Parliamentary Relationship Development and crucial issues affecting the future of the St. Maarten Carnival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) representatives will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Initiatiefontwerplandsverordening tot wijziging van het ontwerp tot wijziging van de Algemene Politiekeur (AB 2013, GT no. 42) (IS/332/2021-2022 d.d. 1 december 2022) (Zittingsjaar 2021-2022-153)

(Initiative National Ordinance amending the Initiative National the General Police Law (AB 2013, GT No. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40597-public-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-several-national-ordinances-proposal-by-party-for-progress-on-parliamentary-relationship-development-and-crucial-issues-affecting-the-future-of-the-st-maarten-carnival.html