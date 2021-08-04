Public Prosecutor Office lost thousands of dollars with unlawful sale of a million dollar yacht | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Prosecutor’s office is obliged to pay a Curacaolean man who purchased a yacht in an auction for about $160.000 for damages plus the amount paid for the yacht.

It pertains to the yacht that was confiscated by orders of the TBO team from O’Neal Arrindell in Sint Maarten.

The yacht was brought to Curacao by orders of Prosecutor Gert Rip.

The yacht was kept safely at a marina in Parera, who also was in charge of its maintenance.

The public Prosecutor’s office confiscated the yacht without having the proper documentation while the company that is the rightful owner ...



