Public Prosecutor’s Office Reaches Settlement in Complex Money Laundering Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Public Prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office of Curacao, Sint Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba has offered three suspects of money laundering an out-of-court settlement.

All suspects, a legal entity incorporated under the laws of Anguilla named Prospect Trading Limited and its ultimate beneficial owners, an entrepreneurial couple residing on Sint Maarten, have accepted the proposal.

Investigation Amoer

In 2014 and 2015, a Sint Maarten based financial institution reported several unusual transactions (which could be linked to the aforementioned suspects) to the Financial Intelligence Unit (hereinafter: “FIU”). After analysis by the FIU, these were identified as ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36062-public-prosecutor-s-office-reaches-settlement-in-complex-money-laundering-investigation.html