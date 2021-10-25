Public requested to fill in survey, on proposed new public library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The government of Sint Maarten is in the process of preparing to build a new Public Library.

Primary School Students, Parents/Guardians, High School Students, Tertiary Students, USM Students, Teachers, School Managers, School Staff, and Adult Learning Promoters are requested to participate in a survey to gathering information on the proposed new public library.

The input of these specific target groups and also the general public on a variety of issues is an invaluable part of determining what the end product of a new public library would be.

