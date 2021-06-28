Public’s help sought in Mullet Bay shooting case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Central Dispatch of the Police Force St. Maarten KPSM received several phone calls around 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 27, regarding a man who was shot on Mullet Bay Beach. A friend of the man was said to have been also assaulted by a group of men.

The patrol and paramedics found that both victims entered a blue bus belonging to one of the duos and drove from the site of the assault and shooting to seek medical attention. They stopped at the Golf Shop on Rhine Road as they were unable to continue. They were found by ...



