QR code to be implemented on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

~Discussions with the Netherlands ongoing — Ottley.

PHILIPSBURG: — St. Maarten will also follow the footsteps of the European Union and mainly France by implementing the QR codes for persons that are vaccinated. Minister of VSA Omar Ottley confirmed on Wednesday that discussions are currently taking place with the Netherlands, and it is expected that the required QR code for St. Maarten will be launched within the next two weeks.

The Minister of Health said that in the very near future the government of St. Maarten would not have to force anyone to take the COVID-19 vaccinations as is the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38076-qr-code-to-be-implemented-on-st-maarten.html