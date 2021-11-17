R4CR Grant Recipients complete Learning Benchmark Training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Grant recipients of the Resources For Community Resilience (R4CR) program completed the learning benchmark training for Quick-Win Round 2 last week. This learning benchmark training forms an integral part of the R4CR program and is designed to enable grant recipients to learn from each other’s successes and challenges during project implementation.

The timing of this training was changed from the end of the funding round in Quick-Win Round 1 to three-quarters of the way in Quick-Win Round 2 to allow grant recipients to make any necessary changes and adjustments before the ending of their project. The thematic event was ...



...



