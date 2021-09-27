R4CR to launch application round 3 for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Resources 4 Community Resilience (R4CR) program will start information sessions for round 3 call for proposals on Monday, October 4th at the R4CR headquarters on the A.T. Illidge Road 60 (former W.I.B. office).

The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as the funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten and focuses on improving the capacity of local Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) in reconstruction and resilience activities post-hurricane Irma.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the ...



