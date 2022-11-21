Rapid Decline in Lionfish for the Saba Bank. | SMN NEWS

BONAIRE:--- Research conducted by the Saba Bank Management Unit and Wageningen University and Research documented the third incidence of rapid lionfish population decline within the Western Atlantic since their introduction over 30 years ago. This local population crash could indicate that lionfish are reaching the final stage of their invasion of this area.

Lionfish, a venomous fish native to the Indo-pacific, were first introduced in the Western Atlantic more than 30 years ago. Since then, they’ve been steadily spreading throughout the Caribbean, now reaching as far south as Brazil. Although populations seemed to be expanding rapidly, several ...



