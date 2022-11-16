RBC Celebrates 20 Year Sponsorship of St. Maarten Baseball Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- RBC and Sint Maarten Little League Association recently signed a sponsorship agreement and announced the kick-off of its annual RBC School Baseball and Softball Tournament.

This year 25 schools, for a total of over 350 youth between 9 and 18 years old, have confirmed their participation in the tournament. This inclusive program invites both girls and boys to participate and benefit from the leadership and character-building opportunities that sport offers.

“This year marks RBC’s twentieth year of sponsorship commitment to this important youth and community building partnership with the Sint Maarten Little League Association,” said Cheryl Pantophlet- Valies, Country Head and Branch Manager.

“We have ...



