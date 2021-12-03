RBC Royal Bank named Caribbean’s Best Private Bank. | SMN NEWS

NASSAU (THE BAHAMAS):--- Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) has been named the Caribbean's Best Private Bank by Global Finance Magazine for the second consecutive year. RBC also captured local Best Private Bank awards in both The Bahamas and Barbados markets.

Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers.

These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

"This win exemplifies the power of a collaborative, innovative, and client-focused approach to delivering differentiated solutions that go beyond traditional banking for our private banking clientele," said Dwight Burrows, Regional Vice ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39215-rbc-royal-bank-named-caribbean-s-best-private-bank.html