RBC successfully completes sale of its Eastern Caribbean banking operations. | SMN NEWS

TORONTO (CANADA):— Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) (“RBC”) announced that it has received the required approvals from local governments and from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for the sale of its Eastern Caribbean banking operations. The transaction closes today.

This sale has RBC selling its Eastern Caribbean banking operations to a consortium of regional banks comprised of 1st National Bank of St. Lucia, Antigua Commercial Bank, Bank of Dominica, Bank of Montserrat, and The Bank of Nevis.

The sale includes RBC’s 11 branches in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. ...



