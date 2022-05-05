RBC wins CFI’s Best Digital Banking Services award in Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

NASSAU (THE BAHAMAS):--- RBC Financial (Caribbean) Limited (“RBC”) has been awarded the coveted “Best Digital Banking Services - Caribbean 2022” by Capital Finance International (CFI). The award is an endorsement of the Bank's strength in the area of digital banking.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Capital Finance International,” said Chris Ronald, Head of Caribbean.

“RBC has been on a digital transformation journey. We began this pursuit when we started to make significant investments in the channels we believed would be the future of banking across the region.

We are grateful to CFI for recognizing the value of our digital banking channels. ...



...



