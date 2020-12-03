Re-greening SXM Project to Launch their Final Tree Planting Event | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Red Cross and Nature Foundation St. Maarten Re-greening SXM Project will be hosting their final tree-planting event of the year on Saturday, December 5th, 2020. The Re-greening SXM Project (an initiative of Red Cross and the Nature Foundation St. Maarten) will be organizing its third and final tree-planting event in Seaside Nature Park. In the past events, we have experienced large numbers of volunteers coming out in support of the project’s mission — to restore environmental resilience within communities in St. Maarten. Volunteers may register for time slots by sending an email to regreeningsxm@gmail.com. Over 330 trees have ...



