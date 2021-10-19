Readers are Leaders is Back. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Philipsburg Jubilee Library and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise have re-launched the signature project ‘Readers are Leaders’, after four years. This program is spearheaded by Rotarian Marcellia Henry and Maryland Powell, a librarian of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. The mission of Readers are Leaders is “To inspire and motivate teenagers to read in order to broaden their horizons”. The relaunch was held at the library on September 29, 2021, and will come to an end on April 2, 2022. Ms. Glenderlin Holiday, Director of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library and the Rotary Sunrise‘s President Damali Bryson, spoke ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38833-readers-are-leaders-is-back.html