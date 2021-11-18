Ready, Set, Protect! Children Rights- “A National Priority and Children Remains Our National Pride” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport celebrates the 32nd anniversary since the ratification of the International Day for the Rights of the Child. The United Nations Convention, which was signed by 179 countries on November 20th, 1989, marks the significant recognition that youth all over the world should have rights and that their voices too must be heard.

Through ratification of said Convention, by the Netherlands in 1989, the Government of St. Maarten was led to structure policy, legislation, and programs in addition to establishing institutions that endeavored to safeguard the rights of children on the island.

