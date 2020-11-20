“Ready, Set, Protect!” -Reflection of Children Rights Development on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The importance of recognizing Children’s Rights in St. Maarten began as early as 1978. The now-deceased Mrs. Mavis Salomon Brooks and Dr. Linda Banks first started the initiative by writing and producing a song about children’s rights for a song festival. Ever since many individuals in our community volunteered their personal time in promoting the development and empowerment of children through various activities. Radio programs, uniformed groups, and performing arts were among the undertakings by loyal persons.

On November 20th, 1989, the United Nations ratified the United Nations Convention for the Rights of the Child, with 140 countries including the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36198-ready-set-protect-reflection-of-children-rights-development-on-st-maarten.html