Real Estate Tax Advice. | SMN NEWS

I would like to take this opportunity to respectfully comment on an article I read in The Daily Herald on August 31, 2021 related to a presentation given by the Honorable Minister of Finance Mr. Irion to the Parliament of St. Maarten about Tax Reform.

I am pleased to see some consideration being given to not wanting to impose a real estate tax on residents of the island. This being said, many residents of the island currently own property on government long lease land, and there should be some major concerns with how these fees and rates are going to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38425-real-estate-tax-advice.html