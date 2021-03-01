Real Relief launches Reliefnet Reverte. | SMN NEWS

The new environmentally friendly Long-Lasting Insecticide treated Net (LLIN) Reliefnet Reverte has just been Pre-Qualified (PQT/VC Ref Number: 036-002) by World Health Organization. Reliefnet Reverte thereby joins an exclusive club of LLIN’s capable of deployment in the global fight against malaria. Reliefnet Reverte however goes one step further – it also enters the global fight against plastic waste. Reliefnet Reverte is the first of its kind to incorporate oxo-biodegradable (OBD) technology. Reliefnet Reverte will degrade completely if it is left in the open environment. Malaria Malaria is one of the world’s deadliest diseases. Even after two decades of determined global ...



