RECALL: Canned Carrefour Cassoulet. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The manufacturers of cassoulet have issued a recall for all Carrefour canned cassoulets. This recall is due to the instability of sterilized cans of cassoulets.

These products have been manufactured and or stored under conditions that do not allow for satisfactory health guarantees to be provided. They may contain a manufacturing defect, which can cause micro leaks and therefore may likely present a danger to the health of the consumer.

• The recalled product is the 1260 gram can of Cassoulet from the Carrefour brand with the best before the date of 01/03/2025

