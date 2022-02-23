Recall Infant Formula. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The FDA, along with CDC is investigating four consumer complaints of infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, MI facility received from 9/6/2021 to 12/18/2021. These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants.



The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

