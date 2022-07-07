Recent rainfall could increase mosquito population. Residents advised to Check Gardens/Yards for Breeding Habitats. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The country has been experiencing some heavy rainfall events during the past couple of days and the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), is calling on residents to help stop the spread of mosquitoes by preventing them from breeding in your backyard or garden after these events.



The best way to manage a mosquito problem is to tackle it at its source: keep the mosquitoes from breeding.



After every rainfall event takes action and ends the breeding by not letting your home be a breeding site for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also need to feed in order to reproduce, so avoid being



