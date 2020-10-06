Reckless driving results in an unnecessary road accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Central Dispatch directed the police patrol to the Airport Road on Sunday evening October 4th, 2020 at around 8:20 pm for an accident whereby a vehicle had flipped over on it’s top.

At the location, the police patrol encountered the red Hyundai I-20 with the license plate M-1773 flip over. According to the information gathered the driver of this vehicle with the initials A.S.K had been driving recklessly, lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the vehicle turning over mid-drive. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics. The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would again like to remind all road users that the roadways are not your own. Please driver for yourself as well as others as in can result in the loss of not only your life but those around you. Avoid senseless accidents by following the road rules set in place to ensure the safety of all.

KPSM Press Release.



