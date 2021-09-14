Red Cross St. Maarten First Aid Virtual Kick-off Campaign a Success. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:--- The Red Cross St. Maarten launched its first virtual campaign on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 in collaboration with the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. The live stream featured a certified "Red Cross First Aider and several AUC medical students demonstrating how to “Stop the Bleed"

The event, which is part of a recurring series of training exercises available to the public at no cost, drew an online attendance of 500 through the Red Cross St. Maarten Facebook page. In addition, a limited number of in-person participants attended the training to ensure safety precautions.

The youngest ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38533-red-cross-st-maarten-first-aid-virtual-kick-off-campaign-a-success.html