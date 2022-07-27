Red Cross St. Maarten first corner stone laying over the hill. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 Red Cross St. Maarten held the first stone laying ceremony at the future new facilities to be constructed in Cay Hill.

Among the many invited guests were Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Minister of VSA & Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sports the honorable Dra. R. Samuel and the President/Chairwoman of Red Cross St. Maarten Ms. Nadia Chirlias.

Ms. Chirlias said in her speech “This event has been a long time coming, and we are finally here to lay our Red Cross over the hill cornerstone. She also emphasized that when people think or ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40953-red-cross-st-maarten-first-corner-stone-laying-over-the-hill.html