Reef sharks move to deeper water as they mature. | SMN NEWS

A new study from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) showed that reef sharks utilize different areas of the reef throughout their lifetime. Using baited video cameras, six different species of reef sharks were recorded around the northern Dutch Caribbean islands. These results will impact the design and implementation of shark conservation strategies for years to come.

Reef Sharks

Reef sharks play a critical role within the ocean. As a top predator, reef sharks help maintain the delicate balance within (coral) reef environments. In fact, research has found that reefs with healthy shark populations are more resilient and capable ...



