Reforms a must for Dutch Caribbean Islands through COHO. | SMN NEWS

~ Assessment on 12.5% cuts to take place during the Spring~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization, Ms. Alexandra van Huffelen said on Saturday when she met the press with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs that the Dutch Caribbean Islands are in dire need of reforms through the COHO in order for things to get better for the people of St. Maarten.

Van Huffelen said that she is more than happy to visit the islands to see for herself the effects of Hurricane Irma on St. Maarten as well as the coronavirus pandemic. She explained that the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39717-reforms-a-must-for-dutch-caribbean-islands-through-coho.html