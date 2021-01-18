Rejection of director citing violation of off-island requirement nullified by the Appellate Court. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On January 15, 2021, the Appellate Court in Administrative Cases agreed with a director who was denied residency citing that he violated the off-island requirement. The case was handled by Brooks & Associates who argued that the minister’s decision to reject the director in question was not properly motivated citing that the published policies did not in certain terms require a director to be off-island by the first-time application of the residence permit. This is the second time a precedent has been set by Brooks & Associates in terms of the wrongful application of an off-island requirement imposed by ...



