Reliable pre-travel COVID testing now available in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Health Care Laboratory Services St. Maarten will be opening a new COVID-19 testing facility in Philipsburg to provide services to cruise-goers, returning stay-over tourists, and residents & businesses in the greater Philipsburg area.

The new test center is located at Emmaplein #1, across from the FCIB Bank, and will provide a luxurious and comfortable setting for clients to be tested by professional lab technicians. Services such as pre-travel Rapid Antigen testing and PCR testing will be available at this location.

To make use of these services, no appointments are needed. Customers can simply walk in from Monday to Friday, ...



