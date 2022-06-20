Relief on Gas prices to go into effect tomorrow (Tuesday). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministers of Finance, Justice, and the acting Minister of TEATT, Omar Ottley, would like to inform the public that the long-awaited relief on gas prices will go into effect on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The relief consists of a reduction in the import duty (formally referred to as excise tax in the price build-up model) from NAf 29 cents to NAf 15.5 cents per liter.

As a result of this, the previously published prices for the sale of gasoline will drop from NAf 3.294 to 3.145 per liter, resulting in a savings of roughly NAf ...



