Relocation corals at new harbor site is a meticulous process. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The pilot has started to relocate the coral colonies from Black Rocks, the proposed location where Saba’s new harbor will be built. The pilot and the actual relocation, a meticulous process, are carried out by the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF).

International Conventions, in particular the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol, require the protection, preservation, and sustainable management of threatened or endangered species. Amongst the protected species are the wild colonies of critically endangered Elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata), Staghorn coral (Acropora cervicornis), and Mountainous star coral (Montastraea faveolata) that live in the area where the harbor will be built. ...



