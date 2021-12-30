Remember Don’t Drink & Drive as we Ring in 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, and the Department of Communication (DCOMM), are urging motorists not to “Drink and Drive,” during the change-over into the New Year 2022 for persons who have decided to celebrate safely, by wearing their masks, maintaining social distance, and sanitizing hands regularly.



The emphasis is on keeping everyone driving on our roads safe this festive season.



CPS is calling on the community to check family and friends before they get behind the steering wheel of a car especially after they have had



...



