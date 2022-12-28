Remember Don’t Drink & Drive as we Ring in 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, and the Department of Communication (DCOMM), are urging motorists not to “Drink and Drive,” during the change-over into the New Year 2023.



The emphasis is on keeping everyone driving on our roads safe this festive season.



CPS is calling on the community to check family and friends before they get behind the steering wheel of a car especially after they have had a few drinks.



Every driver can reduce tragedy on the country’s roads. The onus is on the one behind ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42090-remember-don-t-drink-drive-as-we-ring-in-2023.html