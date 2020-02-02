Reminder to Register for Tuesdays Townhall Meeting about the Cruise Industry & Opportunities. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Preparations are well underway for Port St. Maarten’s Townhall meeting for Tuesday, February 4 from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm at the Homeporting Terminal in Point Blanche at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities, which is a collaborative effort with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

Entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, and the public are invited to attend the town hall meeting. To register, use the following link which will take you to the Port St. Maarten Web Portal: http://201.220.14.28/sxm/MainMenu.aspx?SpecialEvent=1

The town hall meeting is about knowledge sharing in order to stimulate greater

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33816-reminder-to-register-for-tuesdays-townhall-meeting-about-the-cruise-industry-opportunities.html