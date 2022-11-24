Reminder to Register on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to Participate in the Color Walk ‘22 . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Persons interested in participating in the “Color Walk ‘22” must register at Kooyman between 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, on Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27 during the same time or on Saturday, November 26 at CostPro.



The ”Color Walk ‘22” is in connection with the upcoming World AIDS Day which is observed each year on December 1st. The theme is: “Equalize.” The equalized slogan is a call to action.



The “Color Walk ‘22” will take place on Sunday, December 11 from 5:00 AM until 9:00 AM. The route will be from the Kooyman parking lot ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41877-reminder-to-register-on-friday-saturday-and-sunday-to-participate-in-the-color-walk-22.html