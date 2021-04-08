Removal of Vessels from Oyster Pond Lagoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), as the legally assigned custodian of the Oyster Pond Lagoon, wishes to inform of the Government’s intention to remove the shipwrecked vessels located in the above-mentioned area.

Pursuant to Article 9 of the National ordinance removal ships and wrecks (AB 2015, no.9), the owners of the remaining shipwrecks located in the Oyster Pond Lagoon are hereby informed that there remains an opportunity to remove their vessel themselves.

In accordance with Article 9 sub 1, a period of 48 hours will be given starting at ...



