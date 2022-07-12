Rene Guiscard violated labor agreement by conducting side jobs for PJIAE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Rene Guishard the Air Traffic Controller that was also arrested in the Mitte investigation and subsequently fired by the Princess Juliana International Airport also lost his battle in the Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

Guishard violated his labor agreement by performing side jobs without having permission from his employer. Guishard is accused of submitting sketchy invoices to the tune of NAF. 769, 330.86 to PJIAE for the cleaning up post IRMA.

Investigators believe that Guishard committed fraud when he submitted the invoices, all of which were approved and paid by COO Michel Hyman.

PJIAE asked Guishard after ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40856-rene-guiscard-violated-labor-agreement-by-conducting-side-jobs-for-pjiae.html