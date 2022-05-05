Renovated Saba Johan Cruyff Court reopened. | SMN NEWS

SABA:---The Johan Cruyff Court in The Bottom was reopened in a festive manner on Wednesday evening, May 4 in the presence of a large, enthusiastic crowd that included many parents and children.

As part of the extensive renovation, the turf was replaced, the field was leveled and the back wall reinforced. The Johan Cruyff Court has become slightly bigger, creating space for the addition of two tracking lanes and a volleyball court. The field’s surface area measures 2973m2, which makes it the largest Johan Cruyff Court in the world.

