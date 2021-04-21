Repair of Sport Facilities begins today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sports Rodolphe announced on Wednesday that the Department of Sports and its executive arm, the National Sports Institute (NSI), has started with the much-needed repairs to the district basketball courts.

The repairs to be executed include new rims, backboards, posts, and fencing. The materials for the baskets have been carefully sourced and made on-island to ensure longevity through the easy removal of the baskets before any disaster.

The National Sports Institute started the repairs over the weekend with the replacement of the posts, backboard, and rims at the court outside of the Leonard



