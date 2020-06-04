Report your species sightings from the spectacular natural world of the Dutch Caribbean. | SMN News

The Dutch Caribbean tropical islands are home to the most diverse and extraordinary ecosystems within the Kingdom of the Netherlands: from pristine coral reefs to rare elfin cloud forest; the spectacular natural world of these islands includes species found nowhere else on the planet. During today’s World Environmental Day with the theme “celebrate biodiversity”, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) reaches out to the public to kindly ask them for their help in reporting the extraordinary biodiversity around them. Citizens can help the nature conservation organizations and policy makers by reporting marine and terrestrial animal and plant species on dutchcaribbean.observation.org.

