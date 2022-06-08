Republic Bank (EC) Limited Launches a New Sustainable Energy Suite Package. | SMN NEWS

Castries, St. Lucia:--- Republic Bank (EC) Limited has announced a new sustainable energy suite package as part of its service offering to clients.

According to Michelle Palmer-Keizer, Managing Director of the Bank’s EC operations, “This ground-breaking sustainable energy suite is directly linked to our leadership role in supporting sustainable development goal attainment in the region. Specifically, we are keen to move the needle on climate action and the availability of affordable and clean energy. Whether a business owner, an investor, or a personal banking customer, we are ready to support with affordable interest rates and preferential terms based on sustainability ...



