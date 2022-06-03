Republic Bank Responds to Processing Error. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Republic Bank (St. Maarten) N.V. has advised that on May 28, 2022, the Bank experienced a processing error that impacted some of its customers. The Bank has since identified the root cause and would like to inform its customers that the matter has been resolved.

The Bank has also taken steps to mitigate against future occurrences and assures its customers that providing them with the best possible service remains its first priority. The Bank wishes to reassure all its valued customers that their account information remains well-secured.

Republic Bank apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks to all ...



